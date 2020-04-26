Janet Rae Jones
CREAL SPRINGS — Janet Rae Jones, 84, of rural Creal Springs, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at 3:47 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

Interment will be at a later date in Union Cemetery located near Arrowsmith, in McClean County.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to First Christian Church and/or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Memorials may be mailed to the Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959.

To leave an online condolence of memory, visit wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

