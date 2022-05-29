Janet Rae Lukens Blaylock

April 22, 1936 - April 6, 2022

ROCK HILL, SC — On April 6, 2022, Janet Rae Lukens Blaylock joined her husband of 58 years in heaven. Known as the woman with the beautiful white hair, Jan always lit up a room. Her bright smile, brightly colored clothes and white hair were Jan's trademark.

She loved to entertain and weekly hosted the coffee chicks in her home where she and her friends covered every topic under the sun. Her breakfasts and lunches were her favorite times, because she loved to tease and make people laugh.

Jan always had a song in her heart. She was singing in the choir when Charlie saw her and knew he would marry her. Much to her children's she was known for always humming - in the car, in the grocery store, at the mall, walking anywhere. She loved playing the piano at home and at church, and she sometimes filled in for the organist in their former churches.

Her organizational skills helped her earn her master's degree while teaching full time. She taught remedial math and several elementary grades in Cape Girardeau, MO, and Abilene, TX, and then adult education at University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston, TX. She helped the college Sunday School department grow so much so that they had to knock out walls at the church to have a large enough room. All the students call her mom B.

She also put her organizational skills to work as she continued to serve others. She helped coordinate the office at Hospice in Round Rock, TX. She organized the volunteers and made sure the chaplain schedules and visit records were in order. Jan and Charlie also delivered food to Hope House food bank in Rock Hill.

Jan was born the youngest child of Noel Alred and Golda Bonifield Lukens in Herrin, IL. She met her husband, Charles Gentry Blaylock, as an infant in the nursery of First Baptist Church. They were married for 61 years before Charlie passed in January 2020. She graduated from William Jewell College, Liberty Missouri and received her master's degree at Southeast Missouri State University.

She is survived by her two children: Charles Mark Blaylock (wife Laura), Rock Hill, SC, and Carol Sue Parson (husband Don), Jacksonville, FL; her twin grandchildren: Carson Michael Blaylock, Denver, CO, and Anna Katherine Blaylock, Jacksonville, FL; her sister, Kay (husband Joe) Howell, Tyler, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Family and friends will celebrate her life on Saturday, June 11 (four days prior to what would have been her 64th wedding anniversary) at 4:00 p.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Chapel, 1300 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill, SC.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you continue serving others by making a donation to a food bank in your community.

Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Blaylock family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.