MULKEYTOWN — Janet Sue Sanders, 77, passed away at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.
She was born July 14, 1942, in Logan, to Paul Sparks and Juanita (Clark) Sparks.
She is survived by her children, William (Melanie) Sanders of Herrin, Tommy (Diane) Sanders of Herrin, Tim (Sandy) Sanders of Plumfield and Todd Sanders of Freeman Spur, and a daughter, Billie Wood of Royalton. She is also survived by several grandchildren, one nephew and one niece; as well as a sister, Barbara Kerr of Romeoville; and a brother, Fred Sparks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Janet Sue Sanders; and a sister, Brenda Lou Keckler.
It was Janet's wishes to be cremated with burial of her ashes at a later date.
Parker-Reedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
