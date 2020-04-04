Janet Sue Sanders
0 entries

Janet Sue Sanders

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Janet Sue Sanders

Sanders

MULKEYTOWN — Janet Sue Sanders, 77, passed away at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

She was born July 14, 1942, in Logan, to Paul Sparks and Juanita (Clark) Sparks.

She is survived by her children, William (Melanie) Sanders of Herrin, Tommy (Diane) Sanders of Herrin, Tim (Sandy) Sanders of Plumfield and Todd Sanders of Freeman Spur, and a daughter, Billie Wood of Royalton. She is also survived by several grandchildren, one nephew and one niece; as well as a sister, Barbara Kerr of Romeoville; and a brother, Fred Sparks.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Janet Sue Sanders; and a sister, Brenda Lou Keckler.

It was Janet's wishes to be cremated with burial of her ashes at a later date.

Parker-Reedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Sanders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News