Janice M. Ridgeway

DU QUOIN — Janice M. “Judy” Ridgeway, 69, passed away at 6:03 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Pinckneyville Nursing and Rehab Center.

Judy had worked at Essex, Bridal Originals and Fairview Nursing Center.

She was a member of the Matthews Baptist Church in Pinckneyville.

Judy was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary.

She was born July 6, 1951, in Richlands, Virginia, the daughter of Thomas E. and Dorothy Mae (Brown) Hess Jr.

She married Jack E. Ridgeway on Oct. 23, 2003, in Matthews Baptist Church in Pinckneyville, and he preceded her in death Oct. 12, 2020.

She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Davis and husband, Billie, of Du Quoin; four grandchildren, Dustin Williams and wife, Kayla, of Herrin, Amber Williams of Du Quoin, Brandi Yates and husband, Todd, of Elkville, and Crystal Williams of Champaign; two great-grandchildren, Cadence Williams and Cami Williams; siblings, Linda Eisenhauer and husband, Chester, of Du Quoin, Sandra Timpner and husband, Gary, of Pinckneyville, John David Hess and wife, Ellen, of Texas, Debra Casey of Virginia, and Brenda Varner of Du Quoin; and many nieces and nephews.