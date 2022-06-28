 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Southern Illinoisan is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by First Southern Bank

Janice Ruth Wollard

  • 0

Janice Ruth Wollard

GOREVILLE — Janice Ruth Wollard, age 85, of rural Goreville, IL, passed away peacefully at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Heartland Regional Medical Center of Marion, IL.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, with Sister Martha Rodgers and Pastor John Snell presiding.

Interment will follow next to her husband, in Freedom Cemetery located south of Marion.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to: "Pulley's Mill Apostolic Church." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest star in our galaxy is about to die, here's what that means for Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News