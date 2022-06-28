Janice Ruth Wollard

GOREVILLE — Janice Ruth Wollard, age 85, of rural Goreville, IL, passed away peacefully at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Heartland Regional Medical Center of Marion, IL.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, with Sister Martha Rodgers and Pastor John Snell presiding.

Interment will follow next to her husband, in Freedom Cemetery located south of Marion.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to: "Pulley's Mill Apostolic Church." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

