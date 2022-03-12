Janie Hargreave

HERRIN — Our beloved mom, and Grams to our children and grandchildren, passed away on December 30, 2021. She was 88 years of age. She celebrated her birthday in December. She was a bright spot in this world. In our family she was the queen mother and a proud matriarch of our family. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her children: Pamela Jane Lukens (Bruce), Andrew Galbraith Hargreave III (Leigh Ann) and Georgie Ann Szulka (Bill); grandchildren: Emily Jane, Zachary (Jamie), Andrew IV, Noah, Jordan, Georgie (Mark), Corey and Stacey: great grandchildren: Porter, Everly, Nora and Shelby. She is also survived by several special nieces; nephews; and a brother-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Michaud and Caddie Michaud; her husband, Andrew "Andy" Hargreave, Jr.; her siblings: Mary McIntyre, Marjorie Voorhees and William Michaud; niece, Elizabeth "Biffy" McIntyre Danner.

In 1959, Janie and Andy moved from their home in Maryland to Herrin, Illinois, to open Royal Crown Cola Bottling Company. Janie worked at Royal Crown Cola as part owner and office manager for 25 years. The friends she met when she moved to Herrin became her second family. She cherished those friendships. Following R.C. Cola, she opened a craft store in Energy, IL, she later opened a children's clothing store in Herrin, she worked in food service at John A. Logan College and SIU campus. She was a house mother for Delta Chi Fraternity. She worked at Burger King as a hostess. Later, she became a caregiver which gave her great joy. She was a member of the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Herrin.

She will always be loved, missed and remembered by those she left behind.

Cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be held at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 421 North 14th Street, Herrin, Illinois, 62948 on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Neubert officiating.

Memorials may be made to the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Herrin or Operation Smile and will be accepted at the church.