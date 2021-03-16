Janis Jane Jencon
Jan. 8, 1929 - March 13, 2021
MANHATTAN — Janis Jane Jencon, 92 from Manhattan, IL, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Sherrill and Harry Gramse of Herrin with her family at her bedside.
Janis was born January 8, 1929 in Joliet, Illinois to George and Sarah (Meikel) Close.
Surviving are two daughters: Sherry (Harry) Gramse of Herrin, Lynnsey Jencon; and dear family friend, Gloria Deleon of Braidwood, IL; and two grandchildren: Matt Gramse of Murphysboro, Jennifer Gramse of Herrin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Sarah Close; infant sister, Jean Close; and husband of sixty-seven years, Joseph John Jencon in 2016.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Southern Illinois for their kind and compassionate care to their mother.
In honoring her wishes, she will be cremated. Inurnment will be with her husband at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Memorial donations are suggested and may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, IL 62959. Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
