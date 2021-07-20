 Skip to main content
Jasmin "Jess" L. Macy
Jasmin "Jess" L. Macy

Jasmin "Jess" L. Macy, 74, of Anna, Illinois, formerly of Blue Point, New York passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Jess was born on October 11, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Thomas J. and Joan (Hill) Longo. She married Brian Macy on April 3, 2001 and he survives.

Jess spent her working years as a child advocate in Anna, Illinois. She loved to help the children and women of her community who were abused. Jess devoted her time to the mistreated and it did not go unnoticed. Jess loved to work on crossword puzzles and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Brian Macy of Anna; daughter, Lucinda "Cindi" Swan of Anna; son, Matthew T. (Shannon) Swan of Blue Point, New York; son, Thomas D. (Sandy) Swan of Blue Point, New York; step-daughter, Lynn (Scott) Gelinas of Port St. Lucie, Florida; step-son, Matthew (Kerry) Macy of Anna; special granddaughter, Cadence Ross of Anna; grandchildren, Kennedy Comfort, Brooke Yander, McKenna Yander, Sarah Swan, Nate Swan, J.T. Swan, Parker Gelinas, Riley Gelinas, Lexi Macy, T. J. Macy; brothers, Joseph and John Longo both of New York; newly found sister, Joan; lifelong friend and father of her children, Matthew "Skip" Swan of New York; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Joan Longo; daughter, Mary Kate Swan; and grandma, Mary "Toodie" Hill.

Visitation will be held at Crain Funeral Home in Anna on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Crain Funeral Home in Anna-Jonesboro is entrusted with arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

