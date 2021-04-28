Jason Edward Martin
1971 - 2021
MURPHYSBORO - Jason Edward Martin, 49, of Murphysboro, passed away at 3:30 p.m., April 15, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Jason was born on December 16, 1971, in Carbondale, Illinois, to Thomas Martin and Mary Ann (Boone) Duncan Martin Reichert.
When in Boy Scouts, Jason obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting mushrooms and he loved the outdoors including canoeing, hiking, fishing, and he especially loved collecting empty turtle shells. He was also a pool player and was a member of the American Pool Association.
He had worked as a cook.
Jason is survived by his mother Mary Ann Reichert of Murphysboro, and preceded in death by his step-father Pete Reichert.
He is also survived by two brothers: Thomas (Nancy) Martin of Murphysboro and John (Naomie) Duncan of Bellevue, Nebraska; one niece Erin (Mark) Phuffer; and one nephew Jacob Duncan; one great niece Shelby Phuffer; his grandmother Nellie Johnson of Murphysboro; his uncle Michael "Mike" Boone of Paducah, KY, and his family Daniel Boone, Rebecca Boone, and Abbie (James) Shelton; and his aunt Nelda (Ray) Miesner of Murphysboro and their family Dawn (Drew) Anderson and their family and Leighann (Andrew) Hargreave and their family.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Eugene Boone; his father Pete Thomas Martin; his paternal grandparents Sam and Amy Martin; one uncle Sam Martin, two nieces, and one nephew.
There will be a memorial service held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Pate Chapel Church with Rev. Jim Easton and Rev. Bob Spangler officiating. Visitation at the church will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Jason had needed numerous blood transfusions, during his stay at the hospital. Please donate blood in his name.
For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.