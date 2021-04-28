Jason Edward Martin

1971 - 2021

MURPHYSBORO - Jason Edward Martin, 49, of Murphysboro, passed away at 3:30 p.m., April 15, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Jason was born on December 16, 1971, in Carbondale, Illinois, to Thomas Martin and Mary Ann (Boone) Duncan Martin Reichert.

When in Boy Scouts, Jason obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting mushrooms and he loved the outdoors including canoeing, hiking, fishing, and he especially loved collecting empty turtle shells. He was also a pool player and was a member of the American Pool Association.

He had worked as a cook.

Jason is survived by his mother Mary Ann Reichert of Murphysboro, and preceded in death by his step-father Pete Reichert.