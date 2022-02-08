Jay Brian Hartley

1956 - 2022

BENTON — Jay Brian Hartley, age 65, of Benton, Illinois, passed from this life at 11:21 a.m. on February 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family while in the compassionate care of the doctors and nurses at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, IL. Jay was the son of J.B. Hartley and Kathryn Y. (Kissinger) Hartley and little brother of Cynthia. He was born on August 23, 1956, in Benton.

After graduating from Benton schools, he began a career in the auto body repair business. He was a superb body repair man, restored Jaguars, custom painted motorcycles, and was without equal at these tasks in Southern Illinois.

In 1985 he married Sheryl Karnes, and they had one son, Robert E. Hartley. They enjoyed many years together until her sudden passing in 2017. Jay was also preceded in death by his parents, half-brother Terry R. Brenneman, and nephew Jesse Stephen Spence. His uncles and aunts who preceded him in death were: Albert and Bette Hartley, Curtis and Donna Hartley, Jon and Carolyn Hartley, Sam and Georgia Mae Hartley, Geraldine (Hartley) and Howard Rogers, and Larry Kissinger.

Jay enjoyed searching for Native American artifacts, great rock & roll and blues guitar music, concerts, books, coffee, and good movies plus intelligent discussion of same. His soul was lifted and the darkness he felt after the passing of his wife was swept away along with his tears by the wind of the open road while he was on his Harley traveling the west with his companions. He was a sensitive and gentle soul who would carefully release by it's wings an unharmed wasp that wandered into the house or place a mouse in his shirt pocket while he worked in his garage until he could release it outside or climb on that garage's roof to release trapped hummingbirds. In 1996 he was awarded the Golden Pen award by the editors of The Southern Illinoisan for his letter "White's Exploitation of Indians Shameful." He was basically an advocate for respect for all living things, human or otherwise.

He will be greatly missed by his son Robert (Bob) Hartley (fiancée Debbie Rasor) of Benton, and grandsons Dylan M. Hartley (Floribel) of Marietta, GA, and Gavin J. Hartley of Murphysboro, sister Cynthia Hartley Seymour (Steven) of Effingham, nephew Jeremy Hartley Seymour (Margaret) of Lake Bluff, IL, great-niece and nephew Harper and Sawyer Seymour, aunt Fran Bertram, nieces Vicki Bean and Kayla Stick (all of Harrisburg, PA), beloved cousins, and his cat Pnut and dog Fort. He is also survived by Don Andrews of Benton who Jay mentored in life and who viewed him as a father and his special friend Terrie - her presence gave him so much joy in his later life.

Visitation will be at Union Funeral Home in West Frankfort, IL, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, until the service at 1:00 p.m. with his cousin, the Rev. Ted A. Hartley, presiding with the assistance of their cousin Wendel Arms. It was Jay's request that he be cremated and interred with his wife, Sheryl, at a later date at Bethel Cemetery, Benton. In accordance with Jay's wishes he is an organ donor.

Memorials may be made to the family of Jay B. Hartley. In keeping with Jay's philosophy that all be kind and fair to each other, masks should be worn by the unvaccinated at the service.