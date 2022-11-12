Jay Stanford

Sept. 7, 1948 - Nov. 7, 2022

LOXLEY, AL – Mr. Jay Stanford, age 74, of Loxley, AL formerly of Mount Vernon, IL, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.T. and Lillath Stanford; brothers, Robert and Thomas White and two granddaughters, Chole Dixon and Camille Goodman.

He is survived by his daughter, Jayme Stanford and son-in-law, Raymond Rorie; niece, Mary Jane Spencer; step-daughter, Mellissa Mattingley; step-son, Scott Mattingley; grandchildren: Lane and Jaxon Lightfoot, Killean and Tyranny Neff, Abigail and Zoe Mattingley; and multitude of adoptive children; including Chelsee Bean.

There will be a burial at the Alabama State Veterans Cemetery in Spanish Fort, AL and a celebration of life following the burial.