Jay Stanford
Sept. 7, 1948 - Nov. 7, 2022
LOXLEY, AL – Mr. Jay Stanford, age 74, of Loxley, AL formerly of Mount Vernon, IL, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.T. and Lillath Stanford; brothers, Robert and Thomas White and two granddaughters, Chole Dixon and Camille Goodman.
He is survived by his daughter, Jayme Stanford and son-in-law, Raymond Rorie; niece, Mary Jane Spencer; step-daughter, Mellissa Mattingley; step-son, Scott Mattingley; grandchildren: Lane and Jaxon Lightfoot, Killean and Tyranny Neff, Abigail and Zoe Mattingley; and multitude of adoptive children; including Chelsee Bean.
There will be a burial at the Alabama State Veterans Cemetery in Spanish Fort, AL and a celebration of life following the burial.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.