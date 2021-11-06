Jean Anne (Presutti) Russell

Sep. 27, 1936 - Nov. 2, 2021

MAKANDA — Jean Anne (Presutti) Russell, 85, passed away at Liberty Village on November 2, 2021.

Jean was born September 27, 1936, in Wellsville, OH, the daughter of the late, Nicholas Joe Presutti and Jennie Ida Guliani.

After graduating High School with honors, she attended Muskingum University, where she received her Bachelor's in Education. She later received her Master's in Education, from Southern Illinois University of Carbondale.

Jean married Paul Russell in 1965, they resided in the Carbondale area. Jean taught elementary school for several years, before Paul and Jean opened the Fireplace Shoppe and Lighting Studio, which they operated for over 31 years, until Paul's death in 2007.

Jean pursued several hobbies, needle work, crafts, reading and enjoyed cooking. Due to her heritage, she specialized in Italian dishes. She also loved traveling, ski trips to Colorado, and house boating on Kentucky Lake. During her life, Jean was devoted to her animals, who were her loved companions. Jean was raised Catholic and was a regular at the Newman Center in Carbondale, where she so much enjoyed the interaction with young people.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Kaye Presutti of Stowe, OH; brother-in-law, Curt Corsello of Uniontown, OH; cousin, Ron Presutti, and wife, Joy of Naperville, IL; cousin-in-law, Joanne Templeton of Pinckneyville, IL; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear, longtime friends: Leon and Vickie Bagley.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Jennie Presutti; husband, Paul Russell; sister, Judy Corsello; and brother, Jack Presutti.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Walker Funeral Home in Carbondale. Graveside service with follow at 12:00 noon, at Cutler Community Cemetery in Cutler, IL.

Special thanks to Hospice of Southern Illinois, especially Katrina Grove and Kara Kennedy, for their care; and to the staff of Garden Court at Liberty Village in Carbondale, for their loving care of Jean.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, IL, 62959; or to Saint Francis Care, 6228 Country Club Road, Murphysboro, IL, 62966.

Walker Funeral Home of Carbondale entrusted with arrangements.