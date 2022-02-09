Jean Cunningham

Aug. 6, 1926 - Feb. 7, 2022

JONESBORO — Jean Cunningham, age 95 of Jonesboro, died Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Integrity Healthcare in Anna. He was born August 6, 1926, the son of Carl R. and Mildred (Rhine) Cunningham. He married Mildred "Micky" Casper on April 30, 1948.

Jean is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Mildred Casper Cunningham of Jonesboro; three children: Carla (Joe) Serantoni of Evanston, Richard (Robin) Cunningham of Jonesboro, Donald Gene (Vickie) Cunningham of Anna; six grandchildren: twelve great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Casper of Carbondale; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jeanetta Bauer.

Jean was a member of the Anna First Baptist Church for many years. He was an avid sportsman and loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sports.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Anna with Rev. Les Sinks officiating. Interment will be in the Casper Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. and until the service hour at 1:00 on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Casper Cemetery. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To view the obituary and leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com

RENDLEMAN & HILEMAN FUNERAL HOME in Anna in charge of arrangements.