Jean Marie Conner

Jean is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 21 years, George Connor; her two sons, Michael (Courtney) Brown of O'Fallon, and Lance (Chelcee) Brown of West Frankfort; her two stepsons and stepdaughter, Sean Connor, Clint (Julie) Connor, and Sally (Jeff) Bink, all of Herrin; her beloved grandchildren that she adored so much, Maggie, Mia, Jackson, Gracie, Austin, Fox, Carson, Kendall, Logan, Kennedi, Ellie, Landon and Parker; her stepmother, Aurrie Weinthaler; a sister, Diane (Bill) Zei of Dallas, Texas; brother, Tom (Mary) Weinthaler of Dahlonega, Georgia; and her nephews, Billy, Tommy and Mikey.

Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and a devout Catholic. She loved watching her two boys playing sports, never missing an event. This dedicated passion carried on with her grandchildren. Jean loved and adored her family and friends unconditionally. She never met a stranger and always carried the biggest smile on her face. As everyone knew her, she exuded class like no other in all aspects of her life. Jean was a kind, genuine, and caring person. She was a spiritual woman actively involved in the church. Jean was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Regardless of the situation, she always looked for the best in people and how she could turn a situation into the best possible outcome. Jean loved George, her children and her grandchildren more than life itself. Her memory will live on forever through her family and friends. She is loved and will be missed dearly by so many. Jean has left a legacy for eternity and brought the best out in all of us.