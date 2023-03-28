Jean V. Cauble
Sept. 15, 1933 - March 22, 2023
CARBONDALE – Jean V. Cauble, age 89 of Carbondale, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Meramec Bluffs, Ballwin, MO.
Funeral services for Jean V. Cauble will be Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3 p.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home with Rev. John Annable officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Memorials can be directed to University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland, Carbondale, IL 62901 and/or Lutheran Senior Services Hospice Care, 1150 Hanley Industrial Court, St. Louis, MO 63144, and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.
To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.
