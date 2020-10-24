JOHNSTON CITY — Jeanette Elliott, 95, passed away peacefully at 9:55 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Jeanette was born Sept. 23, 1925, in Johnston City to Troy and Julia (Pluta) Stallings Sr.

She married William L. “Bill” Elliott on Sept. 27, 1945, in Napa Valley, California. Bill preceded her in death on April 9, 2003. Together they shared 57 years of marriage.

Jeanette was retired having been employed at the Williamson County Court House where she worked in the county treasurers office for many years under former treasurer Bruce Troutman.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Johnston City.

Jeanette enjoyed family gatherings with her family whom she loved dearly. She also enjoyed going out to eat and socializing with family and friends at Andresen's Cafe. She was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles.