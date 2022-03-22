 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeanette L. Hook (Liggett)

Jeanette L. Hook (Liggett), 85, was born in Hopkins County, KY, and passed away peacefully in the home of her son, Wesley Schulz, on Nov. 16, 2021.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Anna. Inurnment will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum in Murphysboro.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home, Anna-Jonesboro.

