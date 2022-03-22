Jeanette L. Hook (Liggett), 85, was born in Hopkins County, KY, and passed away peacefully in the home of her son, Wesley Schulz, on Nov. 16, 2021.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Anna. Inurnment will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum in Murphysboro.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home, Anna-Jonesboro.
