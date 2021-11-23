Jeanette L. Hook

ANNA — Jeanette L. Hook (Liggett), 85, born in Hopkins County, KY, passed away peacefully, in the home of her son, Wesley Schulz, on November 16, 2021.

Jeanette is survived by her brother, Jerry L. Liggett (Diana) from Carlisle, IN; and preceded in death by her brother, Joe Cary Liggett, and sister, Jacqueline Van Meighem.

Jeanette was the wife of her loving husband of 33 years, Charles Wesley Hook, who preceded her in death in 2017. She was the loving mother of her sons: Wesley Schulz (Mary) of Palatine, IL, and Andrew Needling of Chicago, IL. "Granny J" greatly enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was grandmother to: Matthew Needling (Melanie) of Jonesboro, IL, Justin Needling (Kassi) of Jonesboro, IL, Emily Schulz of Palatine, IL, Todd Schulz (Lindsay) of Fox River Grove, IL, and Kara Thomas (Scott) of Marion, KY. She was great-grandmother to Stanton, Josselin, Foster, Jayci, Kynlee, Kayson, Hayes, Audrey, Kooper, and Charlee. She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Karen Schlenker-Boyd of Jonesboro, IL, and many nieces and nephews.

Jeanette spent her adult life in Southern Illinois. Outside of being a wife, mother and "Granny J," her career in nursing was the most significant part of her identity. She began nursing school after high school and chose to put it on hold to start a family. Twenty-five years later, she stepped back on the path and completed a BS at John A. Logan College in Carterville, IL, and an MS at McKendree University in Lebanon, IL, both while working overnights, full-time at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro, IL. Jeanette also served as a nursing supervisor at the Carbondale Clinic in Carbondale, IL, Director of Nursing at Carmi Medical Center in Carmi, IL, and ultimately served as Chief Nursing Officer at Union County Hospital from which she retired in 2013.

Over the years Jeanette touched many lives, made many friends, many, who became life-long friends. She especially enjoyed time on the water with Charlie, where she read, while he fished. Jeanette will be remembered for her boundless kindness, the generosity of her spirit and her deep sense of respect for everyone she encountered.

A memorial event will be planned in the Spring of 2022, at Crain's Funeral Home in Anna, IL, and her ashes will be placed next to her beloved Charlie.