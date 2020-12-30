CARBONDALE — Jeanette L. Miller, 84, of rural Carbondale, passed away 4:15 a.m. Christmas Morning, Dec. 25, 2020, at the home of her son in Saucier, Mississippi.

Jeanette was a retired factory worker from Olin Industries, now known as General Dynamics.

She was a member of the Oak Grove Gospel Mission in rural Carbondale.

Jeanette was born Aug. 19, 1936, in Williamson County, Illinois, to Ova and Ethel (Reed) McGee.

Jeanette was united in marriage with Lonnie Joe Miller on Dec. 6, 1974, in rural Carbondale. He preceded her in death Aug. 14, 2003.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Danny Jones and his longtime companion, Karen Bilyeu of Carbondale, Dennis Jones of Saucier, Mississippi, Douglas and Betty Jones of Saucier, Mississippi; two stepdaughters, Angie (John) Oetjen of Carterville, and Debbie Miller of Carbondale; four grandsons; four stepgrandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Jack McGee of Marion.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Charles Walker; and sister-in-law, Dora McGee.