CARBONDALE — Jeanette L. Miller, 84, of rural Carbondale, passed away 4:15 a.m. Christmas Morning, Dec. 25, 2020, at the home of her son in Saucier, Mississippi.

Jeanette was a retired factory worker from Olin Industries, now known as General Dynamics.

She was a member of the Oak Grove Gospel Mission in rural Carbondale.

Jeanette was born Aug. 19, 1936, in Williamson County, Illinois, to Ova and Ethel (Reed) McGee.

Jeanette was united in marriage with Lonnie Joe Miller on Dec. 6, 1974, in rural Carbondale. He preceded her in death Aug. 14, 2003.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Danny Jones and his longtime companion, Karen Bilyeu of Carbondale, Dennis Jones of Saucier, Mississippi, Douglas and Betty Jones of Saucier, Mississippi; two stepdaughters, Angie (John) Oetjen of Carterville, and Debbie Miller of Carbondale; four grandsons; four stepgrandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Jack McGee of Marion.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Charles Walker; and sister-in-law, Dora McGee.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, in Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin, with Pastor Matt Dryden officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in rural Carbondale. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus and the signing of executive order by the Governor of the State of Illinois, facial masks are REQUIRED for those attending the visitation and/or services. Following customarily accepted social distancing guidelines is encouraged.

To share a memory of leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.

