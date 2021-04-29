Jeanette McGee
1935 - 2021
CARBONDALE - On April 28, 2021, Jeanette McGee went to be home with Jesus surrounded by loved ones at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
She was born on December 13, 1935 in Makanda, Illinois to Teddy and Irene (Wright) Crawshaw. She married Philip Dee McGee on September 25, 1954 at Union Hill Christian Church.
The most important thing to Jeanette was family. She came from a large loving family, of eight daughters and one son, that has held family reunions for well over 100 years. She and Philip had four children, ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She cherished and devoted her life to her family. She hosted her family for holidays, celebrated every birthday with gifts and never missed an opportunity to send cards. She loved sending long, handwritten letters in her cards. She was a woman of faith and longtime member of Union Hill Christian Church. She was a tough, hardworking woman who did everything with excellence. She helped her husband with his business, McGee Metal Works, for many years. And she worked as a cook for Parrish School. When not at work, she kept her home and car in pristine condition. She was a woman of beauty who wore colorful ironed blouses, cute shoes and sparkling jewelry at all times. And she always wanted to have her make-up on, even in the ICU! She enjoyed traveling, especially when going to see her family. And she loved going out to eat delicious food.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Louise Doetch, Betty Hiller, Virginia Chamness and Doris Dover; brother, Bobby Crawshaw; sisters-in-law: Margaret McGee and Mae McGee; and brothers-in-law: Willie Doetch, Hugh Hiller, Delbert Chamness, Ralph Dover, John Cargine and Gerald Forby. She is survived by her husband; children: Steve McGee, Donna (Tim) Irons, Glenn (Julie) McGee and Kent (Stacey) McGee; grandchildren: April Irons, Ben Irons, Sam Irons, Joseph Irons, Caleb McGee, Nathan (Lacey) McGee, Scott (Emily) McGee, William (Takisha) Spradlin, Kelsee Phelps and Katlyn (Charles) Ragland; great-grandchildren: Eric McGee, Paityn McGee, Kylie Davis, Mya Spradlin, Hayden Spradlin, Olivia Phelps, Hannah Phelps and Madison Ragland; sisters: Joann Cargine, Violet (Harold) Covington and Anna Mary (Everett) Rushing; sisters-in-law: Peggy Forby and Janet (Noble) McGee; and brothers-in-law: Lowell McGee and Harold McGee.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Lipe Cemetery in Makanda, Illinois. Proceeding the service, there will be a memorial and meal at Union Hill Christian Church in Carbondale at noon.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
