Jeanette McGee

The most important thing to Jeanette was family. She came from a large loving family, of eight daughters and one son, that has held family reunions for well over 100 years. She and Philip had four children, ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She cherished and devoted her life to her family. She hosted her family for holidays, celebrated every birthday with gifts and never missed an opportunity to send cards. She loved sending long, handwritten letters in her cards. She was a woman of faith and longtime member of Union Hill Christian Church. She was a tough, hardworking woman who did everything with excellence. She helped her husband with his business, McGee Metal Works, for many years. And she worked as a cook for Parrish School. When not at work, she kept her home and car in pristine condition. She was a woman of beauty who wore colorful ironed blouses, cute shoes and sparkling jewelry at all times. And she always wanted to have her make-up on, even in the ICU! She enjoyed traveling, especially when going to see her family. And she loved going out to eat delicious food.