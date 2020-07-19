× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — Jeanna Gail Balch died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the age of 67.

She was born to Velma Jean Maysey and Edgar Jesse Maysey on May 22, 1953, in Western Kentucky. Jeanna was the first born of five children. Jeanna grew up in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Illinois.

She attended Carbondale Community High School and then Murphysboro Township High School where she graduated in 1971.

Shortly after graduation she met the love of her life, Ronald Balch. She married Ron at the age of 19. They had three children and recently celebrated 47 years of marriage.

Jeanna was a loving and nurturing mother who not only endeavored to instill good values in her children, but also to stoke their curiosity and wonder. Jeanna read to her children daily well into their elementary school years, took them on regular trips to museums and cultural sites, and imparted to them her lifelong love of learning.

Jeanna was a non-traditional student at Southern Illinois University where she graduated with a bachelor of science in education, with honors, at age 40.

She taught fourth, sixth, and seventh grades for 20 years in Murphysboro. Ancient history and mythology were her favorite subjects. Her fellow educators were a second family.