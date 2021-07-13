JACKSON, MO — Jeanne Ellen (Watson) Crites, 82, of Jackson, MO, was called home Thursday, July 8th, surrounded by family.

Born and raised in Cape Girardeau, MO, Jeanne married Franklin Crites in 1959 and they moved to Carbondale, IL, to raise their family. They were married for 60 years before Frank's passing in April of 2020.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Jeanne had a servant's heart and an unwavering faith in God. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially her granddaughters.

Jeanne was a former member and secretary of Grace United Methodist Church. She was an active member in all of the churches that she attended throughout her lifetime, and was an Eastern Star member.

Jeanne held many jobs throughout her career. After retiring from the Dept. of Workforce Education at SIU, Carbondale in 2002, she volunteered for Hospice.

Jeanne is preceded in death by: her beloved husband, Frank; and is survived by her two sons: David (Laura) and Jeffery (Cindy); and her four granddaughters: Christine and Michelle (Patrick,) Kaitlyn and Rachel (Lane,) as well as several nieces and nephews.