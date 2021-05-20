Jeannine A. Smith

1943 - 2021

HERRIN - Jeannine A. Smith, 77, of Herrin, passed away at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Herrin Hospital in Herrin, IL, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 20, 1943, to Carl and Nora (Yates) Smith in Evanston, IL.

Jeannine had a big, genuine laugh that could fill an entire room. She was an avid reader, a creative thinker and very thoughtful. She lived life true to herself.

Jeannine is survived by her daughter, Christy Rae Gartner and husband, Kurt of Mulkeytown, IL; granddaughter, Rachel Gartner and fiance Bart Bradley; three great-grandchildren: Hudson Gartner, Abigil Gartner and Isabella Gartner; and one brother, Carl Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Nora Smith and one son, Steven R. Kerr.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pate Funeral Home, 301 S. Main St., Benton, IL.

Per Jeannine's wishes, cremation will take place. No services will be held.

Memorials may be made to the Wright-Way Animal Rescue, 8459 Old Highway 13, Murphysboro, IL 62966.

Online condolences can be given at www.patefh.com.