Jeff Powles

TAMMS — Jeff Powles, age 59, of Tamms, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Tamms. Prior to the funeral service, visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Crain Funeral Home in Tamms is assisting the family with the arrangements.

