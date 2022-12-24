JOHNSON CITY — Jeffrey Curtis Martin, 66, entered into God's grace on Nov. 25, 2022. Jeffrey was born in Princeton, IL on Nov. 8, 1956, to Suzanne Morris Martin Glafka and the late Ralph C. Martin. He was a graduate of Tiskilwa High School, Class of 1974, where he was both an athlete and leader. Jeffrey proudly served as an Army Ranger from 1984 – 1989. Using the Army GI Bill, Jeffrey returned to Illinois to study at the University of Southern Illinois in Carbondale, IL. He worked at an upscale restaurant for nearly 20 years. Jeffrey was as comfortable on a farm as he was in a fancy restaurant. He enjoyed the outdoors and riding his motorcycles.