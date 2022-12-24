Jeffrey Curtis Martin
1956 - 2022
JOHNSON CITY — Jeffrey Curtis Martin, 66, entered into God's grace on Nov. 25, 2022. Jeffrey was born in Princeton, IL on Nov. 8, 1956, to Suzanne Morris Martin Glafka and the late Ralph C. Martin. He was a graduate of Tiskilwa High School, Class of 1974, where he was both an athlete and leader. Jeffrey proudly served as an Army Ranger from 1984 – 1989. Using the Army GI Bill, Jeffrey returned to Illinois to study at the University of Southern Illinois in Carbondale, IL. He worked at an upscale restaurant for nearly 20 years. Jeffrey was as comfortable on a farm as he was in a fancy restaurant. He enjoyed the outdoors and riding his motorcycles.
As his health began to fail him, he returned to his farming roots and surrounded himself with birds, dogs, corn fields, and a few close friends. He believed in God and his patriotism ran deep, walking to vote in the past Election Day.
He is survived by his three children – Julian Martin, Mackenzie Martin, and Liam Martin; his mother Suzanne Glafka of Madison, TN; four sisters – Jacque (Vin) Tarquin of N Augusta, SC, Jennifer (Michael) Hansel of Hendersonville, TN, Nicole (Michael) Parker of Denver, CO, and Natalie Chambers of White House, TN. Cremation rites have been accorded.
