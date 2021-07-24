Jeffrey Jay Johnson

April 14, 1958 - July 18, 2021

JOHNSTON CITY – Jeffrey Jay Johnson, 63, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, after an extended illness.

He was born in Moline, IL, to Lenard and Phyllis (Castens) Johnson.

Survivors include one son, Jeremy Jay (Sara Beth) Johnson; two grandchildren: Jaycob Jeffrey-Wade Johnson, Jayci Lynn-Marie Johnson.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Jason Jay Johnson; brother, James Jay Johnson.

Per Jeff's wishes, there will be no services.