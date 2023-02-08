Jeremy Michael Goins

Jeremy Michael Goins age 33, of Metropolis, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was born February 11, 1989, in Paducah, KY.

Jeremy enjoyed watching movies/sports, playing video games and spending time with his friends.

Surviving are his daughter, Kendyl Goins (Metropolis, IL.), his sisters: Lori Harrington (Athens, GA.) and Chloe Higgins (Belknap, IL.), his brother, Ben Goins (Pittsburg, IL.) along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Goins, his mother, Candi Goins, his paternal grandparents, Bill & Bertha Jo Goins, his maternal grandparents, Linda Lang Rickman & Gary Manley.

Private cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. There may be a memorial service planned at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.