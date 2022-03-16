Jerolene (Thomas) Mosley

Sep. 25, 1928 - March 10, 2022

CARBONDALE - "To the good Lord, forever and ever"

Mrs. Jerolene (Thomas) Mosley, born September 25, 1928 in Boomer, WV, and raised in Marion, IL, departed this life on March 10, 2022 at Herrin Hospital.

She was the fourth child born to the late Will and Lizzie Mae (Davis) Thomas of Marion. Mrs. Mosley's parents instilled in their eight children a strong work ethic, a love of music and learning, and Christian values. Three of her siblings: Stanley, Ruby, and William preceded her in death; and four siblings: Robert, Blanche, Gloria and Ardalia mourn her passing along with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Mosley was married to the late Rev. Dr. Archibald Mosley for 72 years until his death in August 2020.

Mrs. Mosley graduated from Marion High School and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in education from Michigan State University, and a master's degree in education from Oakland University in Michigan.

Mrs. Mosley's life was defined by education, family, and music. She taught elementary school in Detroit for over 20 years, instilling academic, social, and emotional skills, as well as a sense of civic responsibility, in generations of students. She also served as the "first lady" of the many African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) churches her husband pastored. An accomplished pianist and organist, she was frequently called on to perform during church services. Her life of service continued into retirement; she volunteered at Pontiac General Hospital for 15 years. Mrs. Mosley was an avid gardener, a skill she learned from her father. She gardened as she lived: with grace, consistency, and excellence.

But above all, her four daughters and eight grandchildren were her first priority and, she often said, her greatest achievement.

To her "girls," she stressed the importance of education, self reliance, and using one's God-given gifts for the benefit of others. She devoted equal time to her grandchildren, with whom she spent countless hours, helping with homework or supporting their musical pursuits. She celebrated their successes and offered encouragement in the face of setbacks. She taught them all to love learning, to cherish life, to act with integrity, and to carry themselves with dignity.

She is survived by her daughters: Elizabeth Lewin (husband Peter; children Lisa and Leslie; and grandchildren Maia and Lennox); Vicki Miller (child Michael; and grandchildren Christopher and Anthony); Susan Mosley-Howard (husband Derek; children Jessica, Jacqueline, and Jonathan; and grandchild Maria); and Teresa Mosley Sebastian (husband Steven; children Simone and George; and granddaughter Samaya).

Mrs. Mosley's legacy of family, education, music, and nature will live on through her offspring and the hundreds of students she taught throughout her life.

Flowers and other contributions may be sent in honor of Mrs. Mosley to Bethel AME Church in Carbondale, IL, or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Proverbs 31: 10, 28-31 MSG

"A good woman is hard to find, and worth far more than diamonds. ... Her children respect and bless her; her husband joins in with words of praise: "Many women have done wonderful things, but you've outclassed them all!" Charm can mislead and beauty soon fades. The woman to be admired and praised is the woman who lives in the fear-of-God. Give her everything she deserves! Adorn her life with praises!

Services will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Carbondale. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at the church.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.

Jackson Funeral Home of Carbondale is in charge of arrangements.