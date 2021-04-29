Jerome Busler Gholson
1935 - 2021
MCLEANSBORO - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Jerome Busler Gholson, age 85, longtime owner and operator of Gholson Funeral Home in McLeansboro and Dahlgren, IL. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, IL with his beloved daughters by his side.
Jerome was born at home on the family farm April 30, 1935 in rural Saline County, IL to his parents Elmo and Abbie (Busler) Gholson. He was known by many people throughout Southern Illinois for his dedicated service as owner and operator of Gholson Funeral Home in McLeansboro & Dahlgren for over 55 years. Jerome was a second generation funeral director, following in the footsteps of his father Elmo Gholson, who started the family business in 1947. He previously served as an EMT for Gholson Ambulance Service for many years. He was also a US Army veteran, having served stateside during the Vietnam War era at Fort Lewis, Washington. He was a 50+ year member of the Kiwanis Club in McLeansboro, a lifetime member of the McLeansboro B.P.O.E. #1882, and member of the American Legion Post #106 in McLeansboro. He served previously as the Hamilton County Coroner and was a member of the First Baptist Church in McLeansboro, where he also served as a trustee. He was a longtime supporter and sponsor of Hamilton County Athletics Teams and was actively involved in multiple community organizations throughout his life.
Jerome was dedicated to his career serving families at his funeral home and enjoyed working up until the time of his passing. He was known for his "gift of gab", having never met a stranger. He was a loving father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family often with a "cold diet sodie and a big pizza." He will be deeply missed by his two girls "Freddy" and "Bear," his two grandchildren, two sons-in-law, many special friends, and a community who will deeply feel the loss of his presence.
He is survived by two daughters: Erika (Jason) Young of McLeansboro, Elecia (Andy) Romig of McLeansboro, two grandchildren: Chase Austin Young and Leah Elizabeth Young of McLeansboro, his "grand-cats" Grey, Sadie, and Bob Romig of McLeansboro, and a niece Belinda Munsell of Houston, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmo and Abbie (Busler) Gholson and his sister Melinda (Gholson) Munsell.
Funeral services for Jerome Busler Gholson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Gholson Funeral Home in McLeansboro with Bro. Bud Sefried, Bro. Mark Byars, and Bro. Jacob Gray officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 30 and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Interment will be at Gholson Cemetery at Broughton, IL with full Graveside Military Honors performed by American Legion Post #106 and a U.S. Army Honors Team.
