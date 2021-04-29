Jerome Busler Gholson

Jerome was born at home on the family farm April 30, 1935 in rural Saline County, IL to his parents Elmo and Abbie (Busler) Gholson. He was known by many people throughout Southern Illinois for his dedicated service as owner and operator of Gholson Funeral Home in McLeansboro & Dahlgren for over 55 years. Jerome was a second generation funeral director, following in the footsteps of his father Elmo Gholson, who started the family business in 1947. He previously served as an EMT for Gholson Ambulance Service for many years. He was also a US Army veteran, having served stateside during the Vietnam War era at Fort Lewis, Washington. He was a 50+ year member of the Kiwanis Club in McLeansboro, a lifetime member of the McLeansboro B.P.O.E. #1882, and member of the American Legion Post #106 in McLeansboro. He served previously as the Hamilton County Coroner and was a member of the First Baptist Church in McLeansboro, where he also served as a trustee. He was a longtime supporter and sponsor of Hamilton County Athletics Teams and was actively involved in multiple community organizations throughout his life.