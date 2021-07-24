Jerry Allen Brandon

July 19, 1942 - July 21, 2021

HURST — Jerry Allen Brandon, age 79, of Hurst, passed away at 9:16 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at his home.

Jerry was born July 19, 1942, the son of Allen and Hazel (Darnell) Brandon. He attended Hurst-Bush schools. After graduation, he served a tour in the United States Army.

Jerry married Mary Frances Palmier. From that union two sons were born, John Allen and Michael Joe Brandon. They later divorced.

After living and working in Texas and Waukegan, he returned to Southern Illinois and became a coal miner. After working thirty years for Old Ben 26 Coal Company, he retired in 1996.

His leisure time was spent hunting and raising ARHA champion beagles and coon hounds. He enjoyed fishing for crappie and catfish and traveling and venturing to casinos with Linda.