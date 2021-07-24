Jerry Allen Brandon
July 19, 1942 - July 21, 2021
HURST — Jerry Allen Brandon, age 79, of Hurst, passed away at 9:16 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at his home.
Jerry was born July 19, 1942, the son of Allen and Hazel (Darnell) Brandon. He attended Hurst-Bush schools. After graduation, he served a tour in the United States Army.
Jerry married Mary Frances Palmier. From that union two sons were born, John Allen and Michael Joe Brandon. They later divorced.
After living and working in Texas and Waukegan, he returned to Southern Illinois and became a coal miner. After working thirty years for Old Ben 26 Coal Company, he retired in 1996.
His leisure time was spent hunting and raising ARHA champion beagles and coon hounds. He enjoyed fishing for crappie and catfish and traveling and venturing to casinos with Linda.
He leaves behind his companion and spouse, Linda Davis of Hurst; son and daughter-in-law John and Shelley Brandon of Herrin; son and daughter-in-law- Michael and Danie Brandon of Sikeston, MO; Linda's children: Todd Davis of Hurst and Lisa (Davis) Mokofsky of MI; granddaughter Kinsley Brandon of Sikeston, MO; grandson Jacob Brandon of Sikeston, MO; brother Kenneth Brandon of Du Quoin; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and three sisters.
A time of visitation will be held for family and friends from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Blairsville Cemetery with Rev. Don Colson officiating. Military rites will be presented at graveside.
For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Envelopes will be available and accepted at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home, 201 S. 13th Street, Herrin, IL 62948.
For more information, or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.
