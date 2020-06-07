CARTERVILLE — Jerry D. Huffstutler, age 78, of Carterville passed away at 3:49 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his daughter's home.
Jerry was born in Herrin on Jan. 28, 1942, the son of Raymond and Lena (Coloni) Huffstutler. He married Cheri Ann King in Murphysboro on May 12, 1994. She survives in Carterville.
Prior to retirement, Jerry worked as a supervisor of Environmental Services for SIUC housing. He enjoyed feeding ducks, fishing and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. Jerry was a proud United States Army Veteran who served overseas in Germany.
Survivors include his wife, Cheri Ann Huffstutler; two sons, Dale Huffstutler and Dennis Baltzell; two daughters, Michele Clark and Patty Hampton; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and his beloved dog Michael.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Becky Brooks; two grandchildren, Dillion Miller and Baby H; and nine siblings.
Jerry will be cremated and a private, family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with the arrangements.
For more information or to sign the memorial guest register online, please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.
