Jerry Dean Rice

MULKEYTOWN — Jerry Dean Rice, 75, of Mulkeytown, passed away on Thursday January 6, 2022, at Shawnee Christian Nursing Center in Herrin.

Funeral services for Jerry will be on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Brother Denny Bush officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home and on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Zeigler Cemetery.

For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

