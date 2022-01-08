MULKEYTOWN — Jerry Dean Rice, 75, of Mulkeytown, passed away on Thursday January 6, 2022, at Shawnee Christian Nursing Center in Herrin.
Funeral services for Jerry will be on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Brother Denny Bush officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home and on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Zeigler Cemetery.
For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.