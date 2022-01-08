Jerry Dean Rice

Funeral services for Jerry will be on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Brother Denny Bush officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home and on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Zeigler Cemetery.