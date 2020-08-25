× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BENTON — Jerry Fitzpatrick, age 67 of Benton, passed away on Aug. 21, 2020, at the Marion V.A. Medical Center in Marion.

Jerry was born Jan. 9, 1953, to Sonia (Hammers) & Jack Fitzpatrick. Jerry married Donna Woodrow in 1972. Together they had three children. The marriage ended after 33 years, but they had a lifelong friendship.

Jerry joined the Military in Oct. of 1971. He served his country proudly for three years. After discharge from the Army, Jerry was employed at Freeman #3 & #6 and Peabody Coal Mines. He later became a Federal Coal Mine Inspector.

Jerry is of the Baptist Faith, giving his life to the Lord 30 years ago.

Jerry was a jack of all trades. There was nothing he couldn't fix. Jerry's hobbies were working on cars, playing guitars, fishing with his good buddy Tom, the joke between them was Jerry could always out fish Tom if only by one small one. Jerry liked putting out a small garden. Jerry also loved to study the Bible with his friend Jim. On most Spring & Fall evenings you could find Jerry in his back yard sitting around a fire and as he would say, "I'm just a pondering." Jerry loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.