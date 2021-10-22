Jerry H. Simpson

HERRIN — Jerry H. Simpson, of Carterville, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at SIH Herrin Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Herrin City Cemetery with Rev. Louis Frick officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin.

