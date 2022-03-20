Jerry James "Jerbear" Tobin
Jan. 7, 1982 - March 17, 2022
POLO, IL — Jerry James "Jerbear" Tobin, age 40, of Polo, IL, passed away in his home on March 17, 2022. Jerry was born in West Frankfort, IL, on January 7, 1982, the son of Paul and Deborah (Murphy) Tobin. Preceded in death by his grandparents: Bernard and Betty Murphy, Caroline Tobin, and Paul Bear Martin; uncles: Randy Lee Pigg and Louis Lopez. Survived by his parents; daughters: Adrianna and Leah Tobin; sister, Amanda Tobin; nieces: Zoe Prascak and Mila Tobin; fiancé, Julie Cornett Hensley; grandparents: Jerry and Eula Pigg of Johnston City IL, and Mike Tobin, Sr. of Bryon, IL; aunts: Jerry (Dave) Shoemake, of Johnston City IL, Anita Morgan of Knoxville TN, Rose (Jim) Lorden of Byron IL, and Robin Lopez of Oklahoma; uncles: Ronnie Pigg of Johnston City, IL, and Mike Tobin Jr. of Boston MA; and many cousins.
Funeral will be Tuesday March 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, 110 S. 7th St., Oregon, IL 61061. Visitation will be Monday at the funeral home from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Visit www.farrellhollandgale.com for complete obituary.
