Jerry Jason Hill
1974 - 2021
HARRISBURG — Jerry Jason Hill, age 46, of Harrisburg, passed away June 20, 2021, at the Harrisburg Medical Center in Harrisburg, IL.
Jerry was born October 3, 1974, to John S. Hill and LaWanda (Watkins) Bruening in Eldorado, IL.
Jerry is survived by his mother, LaWanda Bruening of Stonefort, IL; father, John S. Hill of Ozark, IL; sister, Rebecca L. Troxel of Johnson City, IL; brother, James J. Hill of Stonefort, IL.
Private funeral services was held Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville, IL. Rev. Jerry Wells conducted the service.
Memorials my be made to: Joyner Cemetery, c/o/ Paul Appel, 20 Appel, Stonefort, IL 62987.
To leave an online condolence, visit alyfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.