Jerry Jason Hill
1974 - 2021

HARRISBURG — Jerry Jason Hill, age 46, of Harrisburg, passed away June 20, 2021, at the Harrisburg Medical Center in Harrisburg, IL.

Jerry was born October 3, 1974, to John S. Hill and LaWanda (Watkins) Bruening in Eldorado, IL.

Jerry is survived by his mother, LaWanda Bruening of Stonefort, IL; father, John S. Hill of Ozark, IL; sister, Rebecca L. Troxel of Johnson City, IL; brother, James J. Hill of Stonefort, IL.

Private funeral services was held Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville, IL. Rev. Jerry Wells conducted the service.

Memorials my be made to: Joyner Cemetery, c/o/ Paul Appel, 20 Appel, Stonefort, IL 62987.

To leave an online condolence, visit alyfh.com.

