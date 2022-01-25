Jerry L. Cummings

Jerry L. Cummins

CREAL SPRINGS — Jerry L. Cummins, age 79, of Creal Springs, IL, passed away at 5:55 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, in Herrin Hospital of Herrin, IL.

The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the funeral home.

Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Leroy Waggoner presiding.

Military honors will then be accorded at the funeral home by members of Marion V.F.W. Heyde Pillow Post No. 1301 Funeral Honors Detail and members of the United States Army Funeral Honors Detail.

The graveside committal service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Paradise Cemetery, located on Illinois State Route 150 between Steelville and Chester, IL. Those wishing to attend the graveside service should gather at the cemetery prior to 2:00 p.m.

