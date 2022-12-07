 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jerry Ray Brooks

Jerry Ray Brooks

CARBONDALE – Jerry Ray Brooks, 79, of Carbondale passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

A prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.

For more information or to read the full obituary, visit www.meredithfh.com.

