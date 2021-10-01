Jesse Alvin Crider
1937 - 2021
HERRIN — Jesse Alvin Crider, 83, of Herrin, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Pastor Dean Hammonds officiating. Burial with military rites will be at Little Flock Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Jesse was born November 17, 1937, in Ullin, Illinois, to Jesse G. and Louise (Fisher) Crider. He married Carolyn Sue Russell on August 7, 1956, while on leave from the Army, at the First Baptist Church in Energy. She preceded him in death on November 19, 2014.
He is survived by his son, Danny (Donna) Crider of Marion; grandchildren, Megan (Austin) Hammonds of Marion and Kyle (Gabby Will) Crider of Crawfordville, Florida; plus numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife; infant son, Stephen Crider; brothers, Glen E. (Janet) Crider and Larry L. (Carol) Crider.
After graduating from Herrin High School in 1956, Jesse enlisted in the United States Army, where he honorably served our country during two tours of Vietnam and remained a reservist for over 20 years. He was an extremely proud veteran who had a long and decorated career within the Army.
He retired in 2002, after working 19 years for the State of Illinois with the Department of Children and Family Services.
For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
