Jesse B. Williams

1925 - 2021

BENTON — Jesse B. Williams, 95, of Benton, passed away at 10:55 a.m., on Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home.

He was born on November 9, 1925, to Loren "Red" and Ruth (Baldwin) Williams in Benton, IL. He married Rosalie Williams and she preceded him in death on February 24, 2013, after 62 years of marriage.

Jesse was a United States Navy Veteran, serving in World War II during the Pacific Theater Campaign. His rank was Lieutenant {j.g.} and was the Executive Officer of LSM 456. He received numerous Military Awards for landing Marines during the Battles of Leyte Gulf, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa as well as the Victory Ribbon World War II, the American Theater Ribbon, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon, and the Atlantic-Pacific Ribbon.