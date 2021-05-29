Jesse B. Williams
1925 - 2021
BENTON — Jesse B. Williams, 95, of Benton, passed away at 10:55 a.m., on Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home.
He was born on November 9, 1925, to Loren "Red" and Ruth (Baldwin) Williams in Benton, IL. He married Rosalie Williams and she preceded him in death on February 24, 2013, after 62 years of marriage.
Jesse was a United States Navy Veteran, serving in World War II during the Pacific Theater Campaign. His rank was Lieutenant {j.g.} and was the Executive Officer of LSM 456. He received numerous Military Awards for landing Marines during the Battles of Leyte Gulf, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa as well as the Victory Ribbon World War II, the American Theater Ribbon, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon, and the Atlantic-Pacific Ribbon.
Upon honorable discharge from the United States Naval Service, Jesse earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from the Division of Special Services for War Veterans and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1949. Shortly thereafter, Jesse joined Freeman United Coal Mining Corporation, married Rosalie, and moved to Des Moines, Iowa where he was the sales agent for the territory of Iowa, eastern Nebraska, and northern Missouri. In 1963, Jesse was promoted to Industrial Sales Manager and relocated to Mendota, Illinois. Three years later, Jesse once again was promoted to Land Acquisition Manager/agent for future coal mines development and moved to Benton, Illinois.
He was a loving husband, father and teacher. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Benton. He played in the Benton Gold Cup for over 50 consecutive years and was a class B winner and a class D winner.
Jesse is survived by son, Jeffrey Brad Williams and wife, Kathy Jean of Charlotte, NC, grandson, Michael Christopher Williams and wife, Kathy Venezia of Las Vegas, NV and their daughters, Jade Rose Williams, Maira Rose Williams and Emma Quinn Williams; grandson, Matthew Ryan Williams and wife, Grace Jiseon of Greensboro, NC and their daughter, Harper Katherine Williams; grandson, Mark Brandon Williams of Chicago, IL and grandson, Timothy Kevin Williams of Charlotte, NC; son, Timothy Blake Williams; grandson, Michael Timothy Williams; grandson, Tristin Blake Williams; grandson, Phillip Daniel Williams and granddaughter, Briana Taylor Williams; son, Kevin Wade Williams of O'Fallon, MO; grandson, Jesse Wade Williams of O'Fallon, MO and grandson, Devin Timothy Williams of O'Fallon, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren "Red" J. and Ruth M. Williams and his wife, Rosalie Williams.
Services have been entrusted to Pate Funeral Home, 301 S. Main St., Benton, IL.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Pate Funeral Home, Benton, IL.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July, 7, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Pate Funeral Home, with the Reverend Kurt Sanders, officiating. Burial will take place in the Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery with military rites by Benton American Legion Post 280, VFW Post 2671 and the Navy Honors Team.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials in memory of Jesse be made to the First Christian Church Building Fund and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be given at www.patefh.com.
