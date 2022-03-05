Jesselene (Frey) Hart

Aug. 2, 1940 - March 2, 2022

MARION — Jesselene (Frey) Hart, 81, passed away at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday March 2, 2022, in Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon.

She was born on August 2, 1940, in Marion, the daughter of Martain Luther and Effie May (Samson) Frey.

She is survived by children: Debbie, Clifelene, Rosa, Eddie, Brenda, Marilyn; grandchildren: Angie Kipadeaux, Jason Hart, Brendalee Phillips, James Phillips; great-grandchildren: Paxton Kibadeaux, Reagan Kibadeaux, Parker Thompson, Kayla Choate, Christin Hart, Jordan Hart, Deborah Lynn Hart, Aoron Thompson, Tyler Thompson, Rodney Childers, and John West.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Helen Shadowens and An McCalla; brothers: Lawernce Frey, Trecil Frey, Raymond Frey.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Marion.

