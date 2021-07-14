Jewell E. Norton
CARTERVILE - Jewell E. Norton, 99, of Carterville, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Parkway Manor in Marion.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Dwayne Fields officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Jewell was born April 11, 1922, in Herrin, to Norman and Ethel Elvira Ann (Purdy) Campbell. She married Harold R. Norton on May 30, 1943, in University City, Missouri. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2014.
Jewell is survived by her children: Connie (Jan) Christy, Brenda (John) Winings, Paul Norton, and David Norton; son-in-law, Jerry (the late Debbie) White; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
