Jewell E. Tauber
HERRIN, IL — Jewell E. Tauber, beloved wife, mother, grandma, and GiGi, 88, of Herrin, passed Sunday, January 23, 2022, at S.I.H. Herrin Hospital.
Jewell loved to make everyone feel welcome in her home. She enjoyed gathering with friends and family, especially hosting for the holidays. She loved staying in touch with loved ones sending beautiful greeting cards and letters.
Jewell's happiest times were when she was with her granddaughters, Brooke and Amanda, and great granddaughter, Kendall. They were her true joy. She was so happy and proud to be call GiGi.
A Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Gathering Space of the church. Interment will be at San Carlo Cemetery in Herrin. Memorial donations may be made to OLMC New School Fund, 316 West Monroe Street, Herrin, IL 62948; envelopes will be available at the church.
To leave a message of condolence or a story for the family, please visit www.meredithwaddell.com.
