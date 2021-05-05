 Skip to main content
Jewell Richter
1947 - 2021

ROYALTON - Jewell Richter, 73, of Royalton, passed away at 1:12 AM on Friday, April 2, 2021 at home.

She was born on November 21, 1947 in Sesser, Illinois to Valley and Hazel (Joiner) Scott. She married Herman "Sonny" Richter on June 12, 1965. He preceded her in death on May 27, 2019.

Jewell worked in the coal mines for ten years with Burning Star #5 where she operated heavy equipment in the strip pits. Later on after leaving the mines, she opened J & S Country Kitchen where she was the owner/operator. She loved fishing and playing bingo. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Royalton.

She is survived by her daughter, Lana Richter of Royalton; grandson, Tyler Slomka of Marion; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She is also survived by her faithful companion, Bella.

Jewell was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman Richter; two sisters: Sharon Curry and Ruth Drysdale; and two brothers: Jessie Scott and Raymond Scott.

A memorial service for Jewell Richter will be at the First Church of the Nazarene in Royalton, IL on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dan Taylor officiating. Inurnment will follow at Miners Cemetery near Royalton. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene in Royalton.

Crain Funeral Home Egyptian Chapel in Energy in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary and/or leave an online condolences for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

