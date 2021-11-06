 Skip to main content
Jill Therese Gobert

Feb. 27, 1967 - Nov. 22, 2020

CARBONDALE — Jill Therese Gobert, was born February 27, 1967, in Princeton, MN, and passed away on November 22, 2020, in Carbondale, IL.

A private funeral mass was held November 30, 2020, which attendance was limited to Jill's immediate family due to the COVID-19.

Jill's family has now scheduled a Memorial Service in honor of Jill on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Garden Grove Event Center, located at 1215 East Walnut Street in Carbondale. Light refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the ceremony, and friends and family will have an opportunity to share their memories of Jill.

To read Jill's obituary, visit www.meredithfh.com.

