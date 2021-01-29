Jim M. Smiley

Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday January 30, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Johnston City with Pastor James "Beaver" Terry and Pastor Wendell Roberts officiating. Burial will be in the #8 Cemetery east of Johnston City. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City is in charge of arrangements.

Jim was a member of the First Christian Church of Johnston City. He was a retired coal miner and a member of the U.M.W.A. He was an avid beagler and a graduate of the Johnston City High School in 1954. He is survived by his wife of 60 years; children, Rhonda and Beaver Terry of VA, Greg and Schelly Smiley of Pittsburg, Sherry and Jon Wirth of KY, and Terry and Kelly Smiley of KY; sister, Donna Samples of Marion; sisters-in-law: Lil Thomas of California, Annabelle Thomas of Pennsylvania; grandchildren: Tyler and Madisson Terry, Allison and Tyler Johnson, Madison and Tyler Garrott, Ashley Smiley, Ryan Smiley, Noah Wirth, Mason Smiley, and Hampton Taylor; one great grandchild, his "main man" Jase Thomas Johnson; nieces: Toni Kay, Nancy, Martha, Susan, Diane, and Sharon Kay; nephews, Dutch, Dale, Butch, Shawn, Ken, and John.