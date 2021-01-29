Jim M. Smiley
March 1, 1936 - Jan. 26, 2021
JOHNSON CITY - Jim M. Smiley 84 passed away at 2:58 P.M. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at his home.
Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday January 30, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Johnston City with Pastor James "Beaver" Terry and Pastor Wendell Roberts officiating. Burial will be in the #8 Cemetery east of Johnston City. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City is in charge of arrangements.
Jim was born on March 1, 1936 in Johnston City the son of James Madison and Mary (Fairbanks) Smiley. He married Jean Alice (Evans).
Jim was a member of the First Christian Church of Johnston City. He was a retired coal miner and a member of the U.M.W.A. He was an avid beagler and a graduate of the Johnston City High School in 1954. He is survived by his wife of 60 years; children, Rhonda and Beaver Terry of VA, Greg and Schelly Smiley of Pittsburg, Sherry and Jon Wirth of KY, and Terry and Kelly Smiley of KY; sister, Donna Samples of Marion; sisters-in-law: Lil Thomas of California, Annabelle Thomas of Pennsylvania; grandchildren: Tyler and Madisson Terry, Allison and Tyler Johnson, Madison and Tyler Garrott, Ashley Smiley, Ryan Smiley, Noah Wirth, Mason Smiley, and Hampton Taylor; one great grandchild, his "main man" Jase Thomas Johnson; nieces: Toni Kay, Nancy, Martha, Susan, Diane, and Sharon Kay; nephews, Dutch, Dale, Butch, Shawn, Ken, and John.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Bob, Jack, and Gene.
