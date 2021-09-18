Jim Stevens

CARBONDALE — Jim Stevens, 63, of Carbondale, passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Rev. Ralph Brandon officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

For those who cannot attend the service will be live streamed on the funeral home's website, www.meredithfh.com.

The family has requested that those attending the Celebration of Life wear casual attire only. The Celebration of Life will continue from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Field of Dreams Banquet Hall on Reed Station Road. The party will have a Jimmy Buffett theme, per Jim's request.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Francis Animal Shelter in Murphysboro. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To leave a story or memory of Jim, visit www.meredithfh.com.