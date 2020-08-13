Jimmie C. Courtright

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, in the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro,, with Pastor Bobbi Shultz officiating. Interment will be in the Jonesboro Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Carroll P. Foster Post 3455 of the VFW in Anna and the Illinois Army National Guard Military Funeral Honor Team of Marion. Everyone attending will be required to wear face coverings. Maximum capacity of the funeral home is limited to 50 individuals at one time. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. and until the service hour at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, in Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro.