JONESBORO — Jimmie C. Courtright, 93, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 12, 1927, in Jonesboro, the son of Horace and Minnie (Bullard) Courtright.
He married Mary Ann Cavness on Jan. 29, 1949, in Jonesboro. Together they shared 71 wonderful years of marriage.
Jimmie is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Courtright of Jonesboro; son, Terry Courtright; daughter, Diane (Kevin) St. Arbor; granddaughter, Natalie (Patrick) Linton; two great-grandchildren, Erin and Maci Linton, all of Jonesboro; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Landon Linton; five brothers, Edward, Charles, Leroy, Fred and David Courtright; two sisters, Mary Graham and Grace Nix.
Jimmie was a 1944 graduate of Shawnee High School.
He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He served as military policeman during his service time.
Jimmie was retired from IDOT where he worked 32 years in maintenance.
He was a member of the Carroll P. Foster Post 3455 of the VFW in Anna and served 18 years as precinct committeeman. He was an avid cattle farmer and loved traveling. Some of his favorite places to travel included Hawaii, Europe, Alaska, Branson and Gatlinburg.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, in the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro,, with Pastor Bobbi Shultz officiating. Interment will be in the Jonesboro Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Carroll P. Foster Post 3455 of the VFW in Anna and the Illinois Army National Guard Military Funeral Honor Team of Marion. Everyone attending will be required to wear face coverings. Maximum capacity of the funeral home is limited to 50 individuals at one time. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. and until the service hour at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, in Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com.
