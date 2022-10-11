Jo Ann Wasson

1945 - 2022

MARION — Jo Wasson 77, of Marion, formerly of Herod, IL, passed away from complications of congestive heart failure at 12:47 a.m. Oct. 9, 2022, at Herrin Hospital. Jo was born on August 15, 1945, in Fort Worth, TX, to JR and Virginia (Loux) Townley. On June 12, 1965, she married her soulmate, Roy Dale Wasson in France; they shared 52 years together.

Jo lived in several places throughout the years; Italy, France, Germany, New Jersey, Arizona, Harrisburg, Herod and Marion. Jo worked a variety of jobs outside the home, but her main job was raising her four children. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Marion and the Pope County Home Extension. She was a Christian and loved the Lord deeply, and growing up, she sang in the church choir. Jo was blessed with the gift of hospitality and was very generous. She loved to cook for her family and friends and they loved her cooking; she was known for her meatloaf, mashed potatoes and bulgogi. Jo also loved to crochet, knit, read and loved her dog, Whiskers. But Jo's passion and best friend was her granddaughter, Brianna. Jo was adored by all her family and friends.

Surviving family members include: Son: Warren Wasson of Herod, IL; daughter: Katharine (Clyde Lee) Wasson of Joppa, IL; son: James (Jenica) Wasson of Green Valley, AZ; daughter: Heather (Kent) Dailey of Marion, IL; granddaughter: Brianna Dailey; sister: Suzanne (Paul) Primuth of Mount Pleasant, WI; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents JR Townley and Virginia (Loux) Townley, husband: Roy Dale Wasson, son: Roy Dale Wasson, Jr; sister: Margo.

Funeral services for Jo Wasson will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, at Stricklin Funeral Home in Harrisburg, formerly Reed Funeral Chapel. Pastor Dr. Bob Dickerson will officiate and burial will follow in Bethesda Cemetery at Herod. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, October 14, at Stricklin Funeral Home in Harrisburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda Cemetery and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family on her obituary page at https:/www.stricklinfuneralhome.com.