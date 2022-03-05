Joan Bernardoni

Dec. 31, 1936 - March 3, 2022

MARION — Joan Bernardoni, 85, of Marion, IL, passed away Thursday March 3, 2022, in her residence at 7:52 p.m.

Joan was born December 31, 1936, in West Frankfort, IL, to Joseph and Bertha (Prusaczyk) Zeboski. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church. Joan loved her family, polka music, and Willie Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bernardoni; parents; brother, Joseph Zeboski; sister, Jeanette Richter.

Joan is survived by her two daughters: Denise (TJ) Rutherford and Anna (Greg) Wright; three sons: Michael (Kim) Bernardoni, Joseph Bernardoni, and Jonathan Bernardoni; grandchildren: Courtney (Derek) Cravens, Brandon (Pamela) Wright, Callie (Greg) Aarons, Brianna (Josh) Kahle, Cody Bernardoni (fiance Katelyn Sternberg), and Tyler Bernardoni; great-grandchildren: Avery and Anniston Cravens, Daphne Aarons, Henry and Hazel Kahle; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday March 7, 2022, at Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, IL, with Rev. Dr. Eusebius Mbidoaka officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery – West Frankfort, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Memorials may be made to St. John's Catholic School and will be accepted at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Illinois and her caregivers: Dawn, Ellen, and Angela.

Online condolences of sympathy may be made at www.unionfh.com.